About 100 attend meet the candidates forum

Including 2 write-in candidates not on ballot

By Don Rush

There are now eight individuals – six on the ballot and two write-ins — running for four seats on the Oxford Board of Education. Last Wednesday night seven of the candidates answered questions from the community at a Meet the Candidates Forum. About 100 people attended the two-hour event at the conference center at the Legacy Center.

Candidates in attendance were Bryan Eftink, Mary Hanser, Amanda McDonough, James Sommers, Michael Whitney and the two write-in candidates, Andrea Hamilton and Mark Miner. Candidate Charlie Hanks was not in attendance.

Members of the audience submitted questions for the candidates, each candidate had a minute for their response. Questions were asked by Oxford Township residents Rod Charles and Mike Spisz. Before candidates were introduced and the questioning started, township resident Bobby Roop opened the event with a prayer asking for unity, peace, hope and that we “love each other and treat each other with grace and compassion.”

Questions ranged from general questions like “What are the roles of the school board?” and “What activities are you involved with?” to more direct questions like “Do you support arming teachers?” “Do you support CRT – Critical Race Theory?” “What do you think of schools of choice?” and “What are your thoughts of getting Michigan Attorney General Nessel involved in an independent investigation regarding the Nov. 30 tragedy?”

All the candidates answered that the role of the board of education was to review and implement policy, curriculum, budget and give direction to the schools superintendent. They also all said board members need to “listen” to the community. When asked if the role of the board is to control the administration or do the bidding of the superintendent, all with their own words stated the board’s role is to set goals for the administration, make sure the administration has the tools to achieve the goals and not micro-manage.

“The superintendent is the expert,” Hamilton said. “The school board acts as the checks and balances to the administration.”

Eftink said, “The board works hand in hand with the administration through policy and reviews and makes sure the superintendent is in a position to do a good job.”

“Just as the voters hold the school board accountable,” Sommers said, “the board has the responsibility to hold the superintendent responsible.”

When asked what needs to be improved in the district, all candidates agreed communications with the community need to get better. Hamilton added the district needs to do more for teachers, “They’re tired. We need to support them the best we can.” Candidate McDonough included a need to improve transparency from the district to the community.

On schools of choice, all candidates were in favor of it. “Economically, it has been very beneficial to the district,” incumbent candidate Hanser said. “If we have room we offer schools of choice to students from surrounding districts.”

Eftink said, “I don’t have a problem with it, however, there is only so much room. I don’t want to see a spot taken from one of our own local students (for a school of choice student).”

Said Whitney, “The more competition the better. Oxford is very competitive and we have a lot things to draw people to our district, but I’m cautious. We have to remember our first priority is to serve Oxford kids.”

When it came to the question of teaching CRT in Oxford schools answers were varied.

Miner said, “I’m old school. I believe we need to teach our children to think critically and how to use good judgement about our society.”

Hamilton said, “I have a question on about that question. Critical race theory has been around for over 40 years and the way it has been spun around lately doesn’t mean the same thing as what it was intended for. It’s intended to be for college scholars to study the outcomes of how race and ethnicity impact policy. I am all about cultural diversity and my children learning from the outcomes from the policies that were made in the past so we don’t repeat some of these policies that were harmful to certain races and cultures.”

When it was Eftink’s turn at the mic, he was quick to say, “Absolutely, 100 percent no. I think people are judged on effort. If my child excels in math then I want him in an advanced math class and if he’s in advanced math class because he’s being steered that way and somebody feels bad because he’s good at math, then we should find out what that child is good at and foster that and get them to excel in that. I don’t believe that children are oppressors, I think they should be judged on effort, hardwork and excelling in class and that alone.”

“I believe our kids should be taught and understand our world is diverse,” Sommers said. “There’s many different people and many different cultures and there is a way to go about explaining those cultures and different backgrounds that is inclusive and inviting.”

McDonough said, based on an article in the Oxford Leader in which Superintendent Ken Weaver reported CRT is not being taught in Oxford’s schools. “That being the case, this isn’t a present issue,” she said. “And, I don’t believe it should ever be added as well. And there are reasons for that. I liken it to the No Child Left Behind Act. While it sounds amazing in theory there were some major, major pitfalls. And, if we look at Portland, which is the epicenter of introducing CRT into K-12 schools, it not only widened the educational gap between the students of different races it also exacerbated problems. So if we are to have diversity and inclusion programs in Oxford, I would strongly advise it not be based on that CRT model, a model that has failed.”

Candidate Whitney said he didn’t like the CRT “term” as it was “nebulous.” “What is concerning is the ideology under this diversity, equity and inclusion – I’ve seen some very concerning things about this coming out of Oakland Schools. Just the privilege take, just because the color of one’s skin is affecting the benefits they are receiving. I’m all for the character of the child. If they work hard at what they’re good at they will succeed. I don’t want to see that (here.)”

“Critical Race Theory is such a great phrase to get people riled up,” Hanser said. “Because no two people in this room can probably explain it the same way. So, I can’t answer a question about something that we can’t even come to a basic understanding of what the phrase means. I will tell you I stand with our vision of creating a world-class education to shape tomorrow’s leaders. We teach history, we teach science, we teach math, we teach facts. We help children learn how to learn and to think critically. That’s what we’re doing.”

When asked about supporting an investigation by Attorney General Nessel into the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, candidate Hamilton said she has supported the idea from “day one and I want to see it happen.”

Others were skeptical.

Eftink said he was okay with that, only if it was transparent. “I don’t know if it would be. I almost think it has to be completely independent. Nothing hidden. Nothing behind closed doors.”

Candidate Sommers agreed, “As someone who responded to that day I saw things . . . I don’t know if Dana Nessell coming is gonna’ pull it out . . . we have a current independent investigation going and I don’t have confidence in that either . . . I don’t think we need Dana Nessel coming in and looking into it or using it for political gain. Sorry, I just don’t have trust in it.”

“Ideally, I would like 10 people, 10 parties to come in and do this investigation,” McDonough answered. “Unfortunately that is not the world we live in, so we can’t have that. So, I would say the best thing in absence of multiple investigations would be to have one independent, third party, non-politically affiliated entity to do that. I am concerned that no other attorney general has done this in the other states where school shootings have happened previously.”

Whitney also said he would not support Nessel’s investigation, “It would over complicate things.” He supports a “completely independent” investigation.

On the question of starting a school board meeting with a prayer, Eftink, Whitney and Miner were “okay with it.” The other candidates said it was inappropriate.

All candidates were concerned with retaining staff, in particular teachers. Miner thought a rewards system like in the private industry, could help. Hamilton said the district could give teachers more “space and time” to grow. Better compensation was suggested. “Listen to the teachers,” Eftink said. “Ask them what they need.”

When asked if they supported arming teachers, candidates Hanser and Hamilton firmly stated, “no.” Hanser added she didn’t want to add extra burdens onto the teachers; Hamilton was also concerned about the liabilities the district would face with armed teachers. The other candidates said they would support the idea if teachers wanted to and if they were properly trained, but not mandate it.

If readers want to watch the entire forum go to Oxford Community Television’s website, OxfordCommunityTV.us