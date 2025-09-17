Absentee ballots to be mailed out by Sept. 26

Two school proposals are on the Nov. 4 ballot

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright said absentee voter ballots for the Nov. 4 election will by mailed out to residents by the end of the month.

“We plan to have our absent voter ballots by the 26th of September. So, if you’re on the permanent absent voter list you’ll be getting a ballot in the mail for the school elections,” Wright said.

Voters in Oxford Township, including the Village of Oxford, who reside in the Oxford Community Schools district will be asked to vote on two school proposals.

The first proposal is the Oxford Community Schools Operating Millage Replacement Proposal. If approved, the proposal “would, replace, restore and extend the authority of the School District to levy the statutory limit of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law, which currently expires with the School District’s 2026 tax levy,” according to ballot language.

The proposal asks voters to approve 21 mills with 18 mills being the maximum allowable levy ($18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034. This operating millage would provide estimated revenues to the district of $252,288 during the 2025 calendar year to be used for general operating purposes, according to the ballot language.

The second proposal is for a Building and Site Sinking Fund.

This proposal will allow the district to levy a building and site sinking fund tax, with proceeds used to make improvements and repairs to the district’s facilities, including security improvements and the acquisition or upgrading of technology, the acquisition of student transportation vehicles, trucks and vans and parts, supplies and equipment used for the maintenance of these vehicles, according to the ballot language.

Proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses. If approved, the district would levy one mills ($1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation), for 10 years, 2025 to 2034. The millage would provide estimated revenues to the district of approximately $1,647,190 during the 2025 calendar year, according to the ballot language.

Oct. 20 is the deadline to register by mail or online to be eligible to vote in the November election. Qualified electors can still register in person at the clerk’s office until election day with proof of residency.