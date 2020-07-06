Academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin were recognized with publication of the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls. Oxford residents Sonora F. Brandon and Korbin M. Harmon received High Honors.

* * *

Grand Valley State University announced their dean’s list for the Winter 2020 semester concluding in April. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

From Lakeville: Josie C. Hoffman; Rachel S. James; Micah K. Rolling; and Victoria M. Ulatowski.

From Oxford: Christina A. Boydston; Sydney R. Brzezinski; Kylie R. Childers; Emily L. Collier; Matthew K. Curtis; McKenna S. DeWolf; Amanda L. Dion; Meghan A. Dolata; Cassidy R. Garcia; Erika M. Giovinazzo;

Sofia M. Hessler; Sydney R. Hill; Alexa M. Igram; Hannah D. Karalus; Melanie K. Kerbelis; Grace N. Kitching; Josef A. Kleitch; Dean W. Klingensmith; Megan E. Klinger; Cassandra G. Kreft; Hannah C. Long; Molly C. Long; Ally L. Lupu;

Kate E. Marsh; Marie K. Matheis; Rebecca L. Oleskie; Paige E. Parent; Shelby A. Schefke; Julia M. Shoots; Connor A. Smigelski; Reilly M. Squarcia; Olivia H. Thompson; Serena G. Wilber; Julia H. Wintermantel; and Jordyn T. Zyngier

* * *

In her third year of college, Oxford resident Sarah Leanne Stroope, studying Veterinary Medicine, was one of 12,500 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

* * *

Cedarville (Ohio) University student Shelby McGuire of Oxford, majoring in Professional Writing & Info Design, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Spring 2020. This recognition required McGuire to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

* * *

There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned spots on the winter 2020 semester President’s List. Anna Peruski, of Oxford, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence. To be eligible a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.