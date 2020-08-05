Academic Achievers

Four Alma College students won a research awards at a Virtual FEMA Conference, including Willard Rose of Oxford. They won the Dr. Tom Phelan Outstanding Poster Award for their project, “Using Innovative Blockchain Technologies in Emergency Management and Disaster Response.”

* * *

Oxford resident Christian Biolchini, received a BS in Construction Management; Madison Sweat, of Oxford, received a BS-Political Science, Cum Laude. They received their degrees in May from Northern Michigan University.

* * *

Grand Valley State University announced the names of students who were graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2020 semester in April. Graduates from Oxford include: Emily L. Collier, BSN; Dana P. DeRyckere, BS; Sydney R. Hill, BSN; Kyle R. Huffman, BS; Alexa M. Igram, BBA;

Jacob A. Loder, BS; Hannah C. Long, BS; Marie K. Matheis, BBA; Emma J. Ruedger, BS; Julia M. Shoots, BA; Reilly M. Squarcia, BBA; Olivia H. Thompson, BS; Caitlin N. Wright, BS; Emily M. Zeliasko, BS; and Jordyn T. Zyngier, BS.

* * *

Luke Auchter of Oxford, has earned 2020 Dean’s List honors at Lawrence University. Auchter is a member of the Class of 2021. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

* * *