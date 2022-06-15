Accident claims life of Oxford resident

An 82-year-old Oxford Township man has died after he turned into the path of a tandem gravel hauler and was struck in Oxford Township, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 8:36 a.m. on a wet and rainy June 8. The man, Michael Hogan, was driving his 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and entering the intersection of Drahner Road.

At the same time, a 47-year-old Attica man was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler truck southbound on Lapeer Road attempting to continue through the same intersection. The driver of the Buick turned left in front of the truck, causing a collision. The gravel hauler was loaded with sand and one trailer was overturned from the crash, the report said.

It was not immediately known which driver had the right of way at the time of the crash.

Hogan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac by the Oxford Township Fire Department where he died in the evening of June 8. The truck driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. It is unknown if the truck driver was wearing a seat belt. Neither alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors in the crash.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit are handling the case.

— Don Rush