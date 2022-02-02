Accused school shooter to plead insanity

By Dean Vaglia

Court filings show the accused shooter in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting will pursue an insanity defense.

In a set of filings from Jan. 27, defense attorneys notified the court that they are pursuing the defense of insanity for Ethan Crumbley. Other filings from Jan. 27 include the prosecution’s intent to rebuff the insanity defense and an order to have the defendant evaluated.

A successful insanity defense requires attorneys to prove the accused “lacks substantial capacity either to appreciate the nature and quality or the wrongfulness of his or her conduct or to conform his or her conduct to the requirements of the law” due to a mental illness or intellectual disability, according to Michigan statute. The insanity defense looks at the accused’s competency at the time of the crime, in this case whether Crumbley understood the wrongfulness of committing murder on Nov. 30.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin told the Detroit News on Jan. 27 that Crumbley will likely be referred to a state forensic center for an evaluation, though it might take a while due to COVID-related backlogs and could be performed remotely. Defense attorneys claim he is mentally competent enough to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.

Crumbley is charged with the first-degree murder of four students, assault with intent to murder seven other victims, one count of terrorism causing death and 12 counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He, along with parents James and Jennifer, were named on Jan. 27 as defendants in a civil case brought forth by the families of the late Tate Myre and survivors Keegan Gregory, who was witness to the murder of Justin Shilling, and several students who were at school during the shooting. Several school counselors, the dean of students and the three teachers who reported Ethan’s misconduct to school officials are also named as defendants.

Ethan is expected to be back in court on Feb. 22 for a hearing on whether he will remain at the Oakland County Jail or be moved back to Children’s Village. A memo by Judge Kwame Rowe allows the media to attend and that the accused’s jail records will not be made public. James and Jennifer will return to court next week on Feb. 8 for preliminary examination.