Activities for Oxford area senior citizens

The Oxford Township Senior Center, located at Seymour Lake Township Park, has announced a number of winter programs in which seniors can participate.

According to Recreation Supervisor Dawn Medici, if seniors are looking for adventure and playing games like Euchre, Boggle, Dominos, Sequence, Mahjong and Scrabble head over to the Senior Center on the first Friday of every month, from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Monthly registration is appreciated,” she said.

Gentle full body workout and therapeutic movement are offered on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This is free for Silver Sneakers, or for a drop-in fee of $4 (Oxford residents $3). Silver Sneakers yoga, seated and standing poses designed to increase flexibility, balance, and range of motion are offered on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon. Again, this is free for Silver Sneakers or for a drop-in of fee $4 (Oxford residents $3).

Silver Sneakers is a fitness program which focuses on getting those who are 65 years old or older out of their homes and into the gym and their communities. This program is offered in order to improve senior’s overall well-being and strength, and to increase their social interaction.

According to Medici, seniors join the Silver Sneakers program through a Medicare Advantage plan, they get a basic gym membership at any participating fitness center across the country. If your Medicare Advantage plan covers Silver Sneakers membership, you have access to the program’s classes at no additional cost. If a person does not have Silver sneakers memberships they can still participate with us with drop in fee.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 seniors are invited to celebrate Michigan’s 186th birthday, with fun games, trivia and lunch. Seniors can test their knowledge of Michigan facts and geography. Lunch will feature some Michigan made products, choice of turkey cheese, ham cheese or salad with chicken, Better Made potato chips, a can of classic Faygo pop and a sweet treat. Advance registration required, cost is $14 per person (Oxford residents $12).

On Feb. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Oxford High School Chamber Orchestra will entertain seniors with music of various genres, including classical music, fiddle music, popular music and more. Light refreshments will be served. Registration appreciated.

On Feb. 28 there will be a free presentation titled, “Dementia vs Alzheimer’s… What’s the Difference?” The presentation will go over such topics as what dementia is, how to know if you or your loved one has dementia, warning signs, community resources, professionals and caregiver tips. Answers to top questions about legal, tax, financial, and care concerns will be discussed as well how Dementia can “devastate” your savings and Medicaid eligibility rules and government benefits available to pay for care.

To register for any of the programs, people can call the parks and recreation at 248-628-1720 or go online at register.oxparkrec.org. The park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Road. — Don Rush

***

Clarkston Backyard Birders Club

At 6:30 p.m., Jan. 25, the Wint Nature Center, 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, Independence Oaks County Park will host the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club (CABB).

Dr. Douglas W. Tallamy, will present, “The Vital New Role of the Suburban/Urban Garden.” Attract more birds, healthier birds, and perhaps even new birds in backyards. The need to provide yards and gardens that birds want to live in, raise their young, and visit. Share bird sightings, coffee and snacks. The event is free.