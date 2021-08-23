Ada Boisvert, 81

Ada Lee Boisvert, age 81 of Lenoard, passed away on August 20, 2021. She was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her husband of 64 years

Michael, four children, Diana Cary of Lapeer, Michael (Terri) of Ortonville, Robert (Tina) of Fostoria and Peggy (Jeff) Trussell of Davison, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild plus one more on the way. Ada was also survived by her two sisters Billie Byers and Beth (John) Brown.

Ada was a humble and loving woman who enjoyed gardening, canning, and most of all the holidays. Her favorite hobby was Bingo. She loved working for the Rochester Schools for countless years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s and Dementia Charities and Organizations.

A memorial visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Thursday, August 26, from 3 to 6 p.m.