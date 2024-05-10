Ada Marie Blovits

September 21, 1932 – May 2, 2024

Ada Marie Blovits passed away May 2, 2024. She is survived by her children; Leland Scott, Linda McBride, William Scott, and Rosanne Scott; grandchildren, David Scott, Kevin Scott, Edwin McBride, and Angela McBride.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Bossardet Chapel in Oxford. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 6- 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow on Saturday, May 11, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. for visitation, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jesse Holt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.