Adalee’s a winner!

Warrior the Wildcat visited 9-year-old Oxford resident Adalee Stoll to let her know she had the winning entry of the Oxford Wildcat Booster Club’s Coloring Contest. Adalee won a package of snacks, gold and blue pom poms and a Hawaiian leis. According to the booster club’s April Meadows, the leis was gifted because last week’s home football game against Utica Eisenhower was Hawaiian shirt day. “We typically do coloring contests for different age groups for each of the big holidays,” Meadows said. Photo courtesy of the Oxford Wildcat Booster Club.