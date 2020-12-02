Add 3 locals to your stores to visit this holiday season

This holiday season Oxford businesses are echoing the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) in calling on Michiganians to join the Shop 3 Challenge by adding at least three local merchants to their list of shopping destinations.

“Michigan retailers have worked very hard over the last eight months to meet safety guidelines enacted by state and local health officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the data shows that contracting the virus in a retail environment remains very low thanks to their efforts,” said Willam Hallan, President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association. “This holiday season, we are asking all to make a deliberate effort to make purchases from at least three local retailers.”

An MRA-commissioned study shows Michiganians annually spend $18.5 billion online and outside of Michigan.

“Keeping local businesses alive is critical to Michigan’s economy. Of all the years to keep your dollars in Michigan, this is the year to do it,” said Hallan. “Many of these business owners are barely making ends meet. They need your support now more than ever.”

Recognizing that the 30 percent capacity limitation mandated by the Governor’s recent guidelines may deter consumers from visiting brick and mortar locations, Hallan is encouraging consumers to investigate if stores are offering curbside pickup or online shopping.

“Many small mom and pop shops have added new shopping options like an e-commerce platform, curbside pickup, and home delivery in addition to in-store shopping,” said Hallan.

Oxford businesses have been doubly hit hard with M-24 construction curtailing customers from town.

National Retail Federation forecasted holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.