Addison FD awarded grant

Disinfecting emergency vehicles and equipment should soon be a little easier in Addison Township. Last week the fire department received word they were awarded a $4,020 First Responder Grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation to purchase a Clorox Total 360 electrostatic sprayer.

“Hopefully we will have it (the sprayer) within a couple of weeks,” Addison Township Fire Chief Jerry Morawski said.

According to Morawski, Lt. Ben Rice submitted the proposal. “It was a quick and easy operation,” Morawski said. “We heard we had been awarded the grant within a week of making the proposal.”

Morawski thanked Oxford Township Communications and Grant Manger C.J. Carnacchio for reaching out to Addison Township’s Fire Department. Carnacchio emailed Morawski a copy of the proposal he had written and submitted, and invited Addison to use it as a guide.

“All we had to do is input our own community’s stats. It was really nice and simple,” Morawski said.

The Oxford Fire Department was awarded a $7,997.98 grant for two Clorox sprayers on March 17. Both departments plan to use their sprayers to help keep fire personnel and the public safe and healthy by mitigating the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) along with a variety of other infectious diseases.

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of a 40-year advocate for our nation’s defenders, actor Gary Sinise. It serves our nation by honoring defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The foundation does this by “creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.”

To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation, go to their website, www.GarySiniseFoundation.org

* * *

In other COVID-19 related news, Fire Chief Morawski said there has not been much action in the township since the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” mandate.

“It’s been pretty slow for us — we’re getting the same types of calls we always have, nothing different. We’re pretty fortunate up here. I know it can be mentally draining to stay put for so long,” he said. “And, I am really impressed with how the residents are handling this.”