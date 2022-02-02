Addison library hires new director

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Dennis Hillers is Addison Township’s new library director. He replaces Jaema Berman who is now Head of Adult Services at the Oxford Public Library.

“Dennis brings his passion and vision for library services founded in his love for the history of the book,” Berman said. “Working effectively with the Board to realize the new building is one of his top priorities.”

Librarianship is Hiller’s second career, after a career in engineering design. He earned his master’s in library and information science from the University of Illinois in 2017. He has served as library director for the Adrian Dominican Sisters, and most recently as an archivist and evening services coordinator at University of Detroit Mercy McNichols Campus Library.

“My specialties in the library field are special collections, technical services and administration,” Hillers said.

“We could really see his passion for libraries,” Library Board President James Baldiga said. “He also articulated very well his philosophy of the role they serve in communities for patrons of all ages.”

Of course, the big task Hillers inherits is to help realize the new library building project. The plans and most permits have been finalized, they just need to finish raising the funds.

The library is being considered for $500,000 in the appropriations bill of the 2022 federal budget. The U.S. House and Senate postponed the deadline to approve the budget to Feb. 18, 2022. Baldiga remains hopeful the funding will be approved.