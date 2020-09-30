Addison Oaks budgeted for some improvements

The Oakland County Parks and Recreation (OCPR) budget for fiscal year 2021 was approved at $28,033,484.The budget places an emphasis on facilities maintenance projects and excellent customer service throughout the 13-park system.

Locally, Addison Oaks County Park was included for a couple of upgrades. According to an OCPR press release last week, projects in the 2021 budget include:

l Electrical improvements at Addison Oaks County Park’s Conference Center; and

l Upgrades to the disc golf course at Addison Oaks County Park

The budget was approved by the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission at its Sept. 2 meeting and approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners Sept. 23. The parks system is funded by a millage. The current .2310 millage rate is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. On Nov. 3, 2020, residents will be asked to vote on a millage replacement and increase to .35 mills to improve, operate and maintain parks, open space and water areas, trails and recreation activities.

The cost to the owner of a home or business with a market value of $200,000 (taxable value of $100,000) is approximately $35/year. This would be an increase of just $12/year from the current .2310 millage rate.