Addison to discuss CDBG funds

What to do with over $9,000 will be the subject of an on-line public hearing for Addison Township.

Next Monday (Feb. 15), at 6 p.m. (or shortly there after, the township board will discuss what to do with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for this year, 2021. Approximately $9,667 may be available to the township to fund eligible projects principally benefiting low to moderate income persons.

Residents who wish to participate can do so by going to GoToMeeting website, Global.GoToMeeting.com/join/503608773. Residents can dial with their phone by calling (toll free) 1-866-899-4679. Use Access Code 503-608-773.

If residents have questions they can direct them to Supervisor Bruce Pearson at 248- 628-5409.