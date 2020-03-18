Township of Addison Public Notice

Request for Proposals

CEMETERY LAWN

SERVICE AGREEMENT

( AS OUTLINED IN THE SPECIFICATIONS)

Please be advised; that the Township of Addison is accepting written proposals for the agreement known as the Cemetery Lawn Service Agreement. The mailing address is 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. The proposed agreement and specifications are available at the Township Clerk’s office during regular business hours or on the Township web site www.addisontwp.org . Direct all questions to the Clerk’s office. 248.628.3317 Ext 216

All proposals must be labeled “Sealed Proposals for Cemetery Lawn Service Agreement” and received by 3:00 p.m. April 8, 2020 at the address above, (attention Clerk) or delivered to the Clerk. All proposals received shall be opened at the Township offices at that time. The Board shall review the bids received at the April 20, 2020. Board meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. Your attendance is encouraged to respond to any questions the Board may have concerning your proposal.

The Township reserves the right to reject any or all written proposals, in whole or in part, and waive any irregularities therein. The proposals may be awarded, rejected or re-advertised at the sole discretion of the Township. Addison Township has, and expressly reserves, the right to accept or reject any or all written proposals without cause and at the Township’s sole discretion. Proposers agree and acknowledge that, by submitting a written proposal, proposer waives any claim against Addison Township for costs or fees incurred in this RFP process.

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

248-628-3317 Ext.216

Published and Posted March 18, 2020