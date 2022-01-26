Addison Township eligible for charter status

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Addison Township is once again eligible to become a charter township; though it is unlikely the township will change its status.

Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson says there is no advantage for Addison to become a charter township, primarily due to the lack of surrounding communities able to annex unused Addison land.

Charter townships are exempt from annexation, which is why communities like Auburn Hills (formerly Pontiac Township) and Rochester Hills (formerly Avon Township) went from general law to charter townships to protect themselves from further annexation by Pontiac and Rochester, respectively. Since Oxford, Oakland, Bruce and Metamora townships border Addison and the Leonard Village is unlikely to take on any more land, there is little chance of annexation.

“We have no threat and we do quite well with general law [status,]” Pearson said.

Charter townships have more powers than general law townships. One power is the ability to collect higher millage rates, though Pearson made clear this is not a priority.

“We have no desire to tax our people more,” Pearson said. “We are not interested in raising taxes on any people or anything like that.”

General law townships which reach a population of 2,000 people or more are eligible to become charter townships through a majority vote from either the township board of trustees or the public through an election. The secretary of state informs townships when they reach eligibility and requires townships to publicize the possible actions the municipality can take.