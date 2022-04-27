Addison Township gives to library building fund

Those who like reading in Addison Township have been smiling a little more since April 18 because that’s when the Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to contribute $128,000 to Addison Township Library’s New Building Fund.

“This contribution is a further indication of the community’s support for our project and will directly reduce the planned construction loan needed to complete project funding,” said James Baldiga, Library Board President.

When announcing the contribution, Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson said, “The Township Board is very supportive of using $128,000 of the Federal ARPA money for the library. That, combined with the $500,000 from (the United States) Congress will make a huge contribution to our library’s construction project.”

According to Baldiga, the Library’s New Building Committee continues to work with the architects to refine the plan for the new building. Plans for a ground-breaking this summer are in the works.

Visit Letsbuildalibrary.org to learn more about the project and how you can get involved.