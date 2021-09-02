Addison Twp. dock ordinance cases continue

Several ordinance violation cases regarding dock dimension violations on Lakeville Lake were dismissed in court on the morning of Monday, Aug. 23.

10 dock ordinance violation cases were brought before judge Lisa Asadoorian in the Rochester Hills 52nd District court. The violated ordinance in question is article 13 section 13.03 which states single-family homes can have one dock that is up to 35 feet in length and 6 feet in width, which Addison Township ordinance officers interpret to mean docks must conform to an “I” shape.

Six of the cases were dismissed due to the homeowners coming to an agreement with the township while four cases remain unresolved. Three of the unresolved cases will be back in court on Monday, Sept. 20 while one will be back on Monday, Sept. 27.

