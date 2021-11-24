Addison Twp. employees get two extra holidays

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Employees of Addison Township will soon get two extra paid holidays: Christmas and New Year’s eves. The township board unanimously approved the change to the holiday paid time off schedule on Nov. 15

This brings the township up to 12 holidays a year, which is in line with Oakland County and the State of Michigan. “If you look around at all the other townships in the county,” Supervisor Bruce Pearson said, “they all give 12 holidays to the township employees. We give 10.”

The update will help the township stay competitive in retaining and attracting employees. “It’s time we at least get up to the same amount of holidays that employees at other townships and government entities get,” Pearson said. Very few residents come into the township offices on those two days anyway, he added.

The resolution goes into effect Dec. 29, 2021, so employees will not have Christmas Eve off this year, but they will get off New Year’s Eve.

Here are all 12 holidays:

New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.