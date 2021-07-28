Addison Twp. Library project makes it into Appropriations bill

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Addison Township Public Library’s new building project has cleared another hurdle in its request for $500,000 from Congress.

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee included the project in its FY 2022 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funding bill, which it passed July 16 in a 32-24 vote. The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration and a full vote.

“I am really humbled and honored to be considered for funding and appreciate that our request to fund our project to build a new library has made it to stage two,” said Library Director Jaema Berman. “Our library for 43 years has been the heart and literary, culture hub of our community! This is a great opportunity to provide new growth, new technology and new transformation for Addison Township.”

The bill still needs to be ratified by both the House and Senate which is not expected until late this year. It is still subject to negotiations, so there is no guarantee the project will be included in the final bill.

Members of Congress were allowed to submit ten Community Project Funding proposals from their districts to be considered in the bill. The Addison Library is among ten projects requested by Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan’s 8th District. In order to be selected, projects had to demonstrate community support, have significant impact on the community and be a good use of taxpayer dollars.

In June, Slotkin visited the library to meet with local officials and learn more about the proposed project, which she said she will continue to advocate for as it moves through the House and Senate.

If approved, the half-million dollars would get the library the rest of the way to its $1.3 million goal to build a new 5,000-square-foot facility directly across Rochester Rd. from its current location, on a donated 3.8 acre property between Milmine Road and Cantley Street.