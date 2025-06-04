Addison Twp. Public Library receives $10,000 national grant

Grant will help the library work with residents with disabilities

ADDISON TWP. — Addison Township Public Library has been awarded a ‘Libraries Transforming Communities’ grant from the American Library Association (ALA.)

The grant is part of an initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will allow the library to design a central service point at the new library building.

“This grant award has come at the perfect time,” said Library Director Dawn Elsarelli, “Accessible design can be built into our new library from the outset. And, this grant will allow our library to get to know our residents with disabilities better. We want to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable.”

“As part of the library grant, our staff will host one or more conversations with disabled residents and interested community partners,” Elsarelli said. “We are looking for residents with physical or sensory disabilities who would like to participate.”

Anyone interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation can contact Dawn Elsarelli at 248-628-7180 or email Delsarelli@addsion.lib.mi.us.

The Addison Township Public Library was officially established through volunteer efforts in 1984, and serves a rural population of roughly 6,257 residents.

“According to the ACS survey estimate we have approximately 830 residents with reported disabilities (13.5%),” Elsarelli said.