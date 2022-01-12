Addison’s new substation commander

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Sgt. Jason Teelander is taking over the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Addison Township substation as commander. He replaces Sgt. Keith Weir, who was promoted to lieutenant last month.

Teelander has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement. He served as a deputy at the Addison substation for several years before he was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac last February.

Weir thanked the township board and residents at the Dec. 20 board meeting. He started his career as a road deputy in Addison in the early 2000s, when he was trained by Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson who was a sheriff deputy at that time. “He’s been phenomenal,” Pearson said. “He’s solved just about every one of our crimes we’ve had in this township.”

Weir said his roots in the community go back to the 1880s and it’s an emotional time for him moving on. “My great-great grandparents were born here. Their parents came here in the 1880s, built a home right in town.”

He said he’s leaving it in good hands with Teelander. “I have a lot of respect for him, and I think the community does also,” Weir said.

Pearson agreed. “I know he’ll do a great job for us.”