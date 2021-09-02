Adopt-A-Stream program at library

Wanna’ know how to protect local streams? Lucky you. Now is the perfect time to get involved with protecting freshwater resources. Next Wednesday, Sept. 8, Eric Diesing, a Watershed Ecologist from the Clinton River Watershed Council will present “Adopt-A-Stream” training at the Oxford Public Library.

Adopt-A-Stream is a volunteer-based initiative that empowers community members to protect local streams and rivers by monitoring water quality. Volunteers are trained, teamed-up, assigned sites, given equipment and data sheets then sent out into the field to gather information on streamside habitats, physical characteristics and aquatic insect populations.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required for this program. Please visit www.miopl.org for a complete list of programs and registration information, or call the library’s adult services desk at 248-628-3034.