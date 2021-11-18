After two decades, Dunn steps down from twp. board

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

William Dunn resigned from the Oxford Township Board of Trustees on Nov. 2, citing unspecified health issues and wanting to enjoy his retirement.

According to an email included in the packet for the Nov. 10 board meeting, Supervisor Jack Curtis was sent to Dunn’s home to accept the resignation in person. Dunn emailed a resignation to Curtis as well.

“I have enjoyed my 22 years serving the community of Oxford,” Dunn wrote in his email. “I’m very proud of what we, as a township board, have accomplished over the years and I wish you all continued success. I have no regrets. I loved every moment of it. Thank you.”

Dunn declined to comment further when contacted by The Oxford Leader.

“I think he’s at a time in his life where he wants to enjoy his vacation time, his wife and his dog, his truck and his camper,” Curtis said. “I think you’re gonna have a lot less fish in the lake.”

The Nov. 10 board meeting was the first since Dunn’s resignation. The board took time to honor his service on the board as both a trustee and as a Township Supervisor in a career lasting over two decades.

The board also set how they will fill Dunn’s vacancy until November 2024, which will be broken into two “terms.”

The first “term,” which ends at the November 2022 midterm election, will be filled by someone appointed by the Board of Trustees. The board is accepting applications consisting of a resume and letter of interest, which must be submitted in-person to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Interviews will take place at the Wednesday, Dec. 8 board meeting and the vacancy may be filled that night. The board has 45 days to fill the vacancy before a special election is required.

The 2022 midterms mark the second “term” of the vacancy, with the last two years of the term being determined by vote. The winner will hold the trustee position until the Nov. 2024 general election.

One thing applicants can keep in mind is the particular part of the township Dunn gave a voice to. “Geographically, Bill Dunn lives in the village and was a voice in the village,” Curtis said. “Even as a trustee or as the supervisor, Bill was our voice from the village. He paid the village taxes, he utilized the village services and he was a conduit between us and the village. It would be smart to fill it with someone from the village, but that is not my say — that’s gonna be the board’s say.”

The Leader does not know if Dunn plans to stay on the Downtown District Authority.