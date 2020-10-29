Afternoon Sport

They shatter the afternoon

in a daily pitch of high-powered

gunfire here in rural Oxford, Michigan.

The neighbors are spitting lead

into the fields once seeded

with feed-corn and alfalfa.

Never mind the horse farms near-bye

the golf course across the street

never mind any consideration of residents

or common sense.

Someone famous wants to

put a shooting range in this quiet rural

neighborhood, and it is allowed.

Some friend of a former governor

some political favor and now my Mother

cannot have a peaceful afternoon.

Automatic rounds ring out daily,

displace this small parcel of country.

As if it were an occupied country.

Mom planting in the garden bed

or tossing hay from the storage shed,

and American firepower close at hand.

And while they are the subject of much neighborly hatred,

it was celebrated in the 2014 Edition of Shooting Illustrated.

when the state Supreme court decided the case

a few neighbors have even joined in arms,

so that now it is unclear what direction

the shooting comes from or in what direction it goes.

Renée Nixon