Alan Hitch, 55

Alan Gerard Hitch was born on Feb. 14, 1966 in Utica and passed away Aug. 29, 2021. He was 55.

He is the son of John Francis Hitch, Jr. and Josephine Ann (Jo Ann) Terzo Hitch. His siblings are Ramona (Hitch) Norton and brothers Paul Hitch and Carl Hitch.

Alan was preceded in death by his brother Gene Vincent Hitch and his father, John.

Alan graduated from Oxford High School in 1983 and attended Oakland University. As an adult he made his home in Daytona Beach, FL. He was the owner of a recreational equipment company and fitness center.

Burial will be in Oxford Cemetery.