Alan Lubelan, 69

Alan Daniel Lubelan, 69, of Oxford, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2022.

Al was born in Windsor, Ontario to Dan and Betty Lubelan on Nov. 24, 1952. After moving to Michigan as a young boy, Al grew up in Royal Oak and Rochester, graduating high school from Rochester Adams in 1970. Following high school, Al attended Evangel College in Springfield, MO, where he met the love of his life, Vicki. They were married on Sept. 8, 1973 and were blessed with 49 memorable years together. Al and Vicki settled in Oxford in the late 1970’s and raised their family there.

He worked at General Motors for 33 years, where he worked in both the engineering and design groups, as well as their performance vehicle group. Al was very involved in his children’s lives, as well as their church, where he served as a deacon for a time. Al often coached his kids’ sports teams, from softball, baseball, and football. He was affectionally known as Big Al to most people. Al’s entire life centered around his family. He was known to give thousands of “life lessons” as he liked to call them, and always sought to motivate those around him to try their hardest and to trust in God’s plan and timing.

He enjoyed hunting, boating, and riding his motorcycle. When he had the opportunity to retire early from GM, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the country with Vicki. He also loved spending his winters in Florida, where he and Vicki have many friends and Al enjoyed fishing. Al fought his illness valiantly the past 2 years but is now free from his pain and sickness and is celebrating in Heaven.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Betty Lubelan and son-in-law, Nathan Hoard.

Al is survived by his wife Vicki, and his children, Kristen Hoard, Kim (Joe) Fedorinchik and Kurt (Lois) Lubelan. Nothing meant more to him than his grandchildren Griffin, Brady, Cooper, Joey, Theo and Owen. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Vera and Dwight Young, brother Dan (Kathy) Lubelan and sister Catherine (Jim) McIntosh.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Tuesday, November 8, from 1-8 p.m. The funeral will take place at Lakepoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd, Oxford on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at the church at 10 a.m.. Interment North Oxford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Lakepoint Community Church in Al Lubelan’s name.