Alice Lorraine Beith, 98

Alice Lorraine Beith died on May 12, 2019. She was 98.

She was born in Detroit on Oct. 30, 1920, the daughter of James A. McCormack and Pearl Goulett. She married John W. Beith in November 1939. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2015 at the age of 91.

They were married for 75 years and had four children, three deceased: Jackie Gay, Joy Carter and Bill Beith.

Alice is survived by her son Jack (Terri) Beith, daughter-in-law Rhonda (Bill) Beith, grandchildren Beth (Wayne) Sutherby, Shaun (Kelly) Carter, Scott (Meg) Carter, Robin Coomer, Shannon (Scott) Burns, Michael (Deb) Beith, Cindy (Darrel) Crots, Lori (Lance) Olsen and Andy (Salla) Beith, 21 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren, and special friend and neighbor Lori Holland.

Alice was active in her church, St. Helen’s Parish and attended Christ the Redeemer in Lake Orion in her later years. An avid reader herself, Alice was on the library board of St. Helen and a literacy volunteer in Roscommon for many years. She served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

A funeral service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors (39 W. Burdick St.) in Oxford will be held on Thursday, May 16 at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Father Joe Dailey will officiate.