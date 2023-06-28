All aboard!

Kicking off their summer programs, Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s trolley was up and running last Thursday afternoon. According to DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook, the first 100 people riding the Downtown Trolley Express from Oxford to Lake Orion were given “swag bags.” Here Oxford residents John, Tessa and Charlotte DeMartinis were the first to take a free ride to Lake Orion. The gifts were handed out by trolley driver Lu Morical. The trolley runs Friday and Saturdays offering free rides to and from both downtowns. Pickup and dropoff locations in Oxford are at Magic Brownie Box, 40 N. Washington St. and behind Funky Monkey Toy Store, 5 N. Washington. In Lake Orion locations are at Fork & Pint, 51 N. Broadway St. and Nuts About Chocolate, 59 S. Broadway. Photos by D. Rush