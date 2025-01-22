Amanda McDonough elected as Oxford school board president

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education held their annual election of officers during its regular meeting on Jan. 14, and appointed members of the board to board of education committees. All of the votes were unanimous.

Amanda McDonough was approved as board president, Mike Aldred was approved as board vice-president, James Sommers retained his position as board secretary, and Mike Whitney was approved as board treasurer.

“Thank you everyone for your support, I really, really look forward to working with all of you, and continuing the positive momentum that this board has got,” said McDonough.

The appointments for the board of education policy committee include Shane Gipson, Aldred and McDonough. The finance committee will consist of Ann Acheson, Gipson, and Whitney. The governance and development committee will be Sommers, Sara Beth Campagiorni and Acheson. The school safety committee will be Campagiorni, McDonough, and Aldred. Gipson was also appointed to the Oakland Schools Budget Review committee, and Acheson was appointed to the Oakland County School Board Association Legislative/Government Relations Committee.

The school board’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lakeville Elementary, 1400 Lakeville Rd. Agendas area available online at oxfordschools.org/district/board_of_education.