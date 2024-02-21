Amended purchasing ordinance receives final village council approval

Village, township bidders to receive matching opportunities

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD – The Oxford Village Council unanimously approved the village’s newly-amended purchasing ordinance during its Feb. 13 meeting where the public hearing was also held.

In July 2023, village Attorney Bob Davis brought the purchasing ordinance to the council’s attention when council was reviewing bids for the village office’s northeast parking lot rehabilitation project.

At the time, council had received a number of bids but was forced to take the highest bid from Birmingham Sealcoat, Inc. in the amount of $247,816.30 for the project due to the purchasing ordinance in place. The purchasing ordinance then had a local preference clause which stated that if the village receives a local bid, that bid must be considered the lowest bid.

Because the bid from Birmingham Sealcoat was $10,000 more than the second highest bid and 17% higher than the village engineer’s estimate, council decided it was time to rethink the ordinance.

The approved amended ordinance states that bidders located in the Village of Oxford that are within 5%, but no more than $5,000 higher than the responsible low bid amount, may be given the opportunity to match the low bid amount as long as there are no substantial differences in the services or materials being provided.

The ordinance also states that bidders located in Oxford Township that are within 3%, but no more than $3,000 higher than the responsible low bid amount, may be given the opportunity to match the low bid amount as long as there are no substantial differences in the services or materials being provided.