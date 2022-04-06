American Legion, AMVETS donate

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

American Legion Post 108, American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 donated $4,000 to the Oxford Fire Department’s “Safety Begins at Home” program on Thursday, March 24. The money will pay for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms the department will distribute to Oxford area residents, focusing on seniors, residents with disabilities and low-income earners.

The Oxford Fire Department gave out alarms about 10 years ago through a similar program, though the alarms from that time have likely expired and new ones need to be installed. The township is looking to secure more funds for the program through a Four County Community Foundation grant, though the program will likely begin in mid-May regardless of grant support.