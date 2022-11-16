And they’re off!

About 120 runners participated in the 33rd annual Turkey Trot 5k run/2k walk this past Saturday at Seymour Lake Township Park. The event was sponsored by Meijer, which provided frozen turkeys to all category winners from elementary to over 70-years-old. The first overall winner Lake Orion High School sophomore Raymond Lucero, who completed the five kilometer run with a time of 17 minutes and 45 seconds. The next runner in was Alex Pollack(male runner age 30-39) with a time of 17:54. In the 70-plus age group, Mary Ann Baxter finished first in her group with a time of 36 minutes and 28 seconds. Photo by D. Rush