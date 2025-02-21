Andrew Clark, 58, of Oxford

Andrew “Andy” Winston Clark, 58, of Oxford, Michigan passed Jan. 15, 2025. He was born May 24, 1966 in Royal Oak, son of the late Edward Donald and Beryl Clark.

Andrew is survived by his son Tanner; daughter Emma; their mother Karen; sister Sheryl Clark Greene; and beloved Labrador AWOL, affectionately known as “Wally.”

Andrew was a 1984 graduate of Berkley High School and attended Ferris State College prior to serving in the U.S. Navy as a Gunner’s Mate. Along with his expertise gained during his military service and various business ventures, he owned and operated AC Carts and A&S Cart Rental in Oxford. Andrew was an avid outdoorsman, mechanic, tinkerer and forever a friend.

Family and Friends are invited to gather in his memory from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2025 in the Game Room of Buck Shots Bar and Grill, 7048 Gateway Plaza Dr., Clarkston, Michigan.

The family requests those who wish to consider a charitable donation to do so to any of the following in Andrew’s name: