Andrew Smale, 39

Leonard resident Andrew Smale passed away on January 26, 2021. He was 39 yeasr old.

Loving father of Hannah Smale of Lake Orion, devoted son of Bob and Marilyn Smale of Oxford, dear brother of Susie Smale of New York, beloved nephew of Dotty Boatman of Denmark.

Andrew attended Kingsbury Country Day School and graduated from Oxford High School, Class of 2000. He was the caretaker of a large estate and a residential/commercial painter. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all he loved being with his friends and family.

His loving heart will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Memorial service will be at a future date. Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences at ModetzFuneralHomes.com.