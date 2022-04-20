Ann Kaffenberger, 75

Ann “Annie” “Gigi” Kaffenberger was born to Frank and Mary Magdalene in Pontiac, on February 23, 1947. She was the youngest of 12 children. She was raised in Oxford, however, in 2011, she made the move to Ponca City, OK to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. On April 18, 2022, Annie received a call, an offer she couldn’t refuse – an appointment from which she will not be returning from, she had a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she had not seen in a long time, including the love of her life, Carl Proulx, and her brothers and sisters who have gone before her, Jerome, Ursala (Susie), Dorothy (Dotsy), Eugene, Frances, Herman, and Joseph.

Ann loved deeply and to the fullest extent. She was the kind of person who had more love in her heart for the people who joined her family. She was a friend to all; giving a kind word when needed and always available for a hug. Ann always had a happy face, and gave a helping had to everyone; she had a caring heart, an open ear, and she was the best walking buddy.

The story of Annie wouldn’t be complete without paying homage to her incredible cooking; everything she made was simply delicious!

Loved ones that will miss Annie until they meet again are her children, Carl E. Proulx Jr (Debbie) and Tammi Wakefield; her grandchildren Christopher Drulia, Robert Drulia, Douglas Caderas, and Jessica Wakefield; her great grandchildren Justice, Lyric, Aaspen, Meah, Julian, Cylana, Cambria, Zavier, Tristian, Weston, and Ryker; her siblings Aggie, Jim, David, and Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews; her sweet dog Little Bit; and many friends she had made through the years.

A viewing was at Trout Funeral Home on Friday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. Her service was 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Community Christian Church in Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.

Annie would say to everyone who would cross her path, may God be with you.”