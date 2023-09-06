Annual Chamber Business Expo is Sept. 14

Officials of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce are inviting the community to meet area businesses at their annual Business Expo, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

“This is a family friendly event,” the chamber’s Sarah Umsheid said. “This is a chance to see over 40 area businesses and the first 100 people to attend will receive goodie bags, sponsored by the View Newspaper Group (which publishes the Oxford Leader).”

Admission is free.

Umsheid said there will be all sorts of businesses set up from health and wellness, restaurants, to home services to even a local honey farmer. There will be food and drinks available to purchase. The expo will be held at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 1 Champions Circle, Oxford. For more information visit the chamber website, OxfordChamber.net/Expo