Annual Memorial Day Ceremony wasn’t about barbecues or starting summer

Remembering their sacrifice

By Don Rush

Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day – was a day Oxford showed up and showed respect to the men and women who lost their lives in combat serving this country.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by American Legion Walter Frasier Post 108 and started sharply at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park. Post Vice Commander Fred Censullo opened the ceremony by introducing recent Oxford High School graduate Kaylee Feiner, who sang the National Anthem.

In the park were 45 white crosses, representing the 45 individuals from Oxford who died in combat from the Civil War, World War 1, World War 2 and Vietnam. As each of the 45 names were spoken, Boy Scouts from Troop 366 placed dog tags on “their” cross. Music was provided by the Oxford High School Marching Band under the direction of Jim Gibbons. Post Chaplin Hugh Syron offered the opening prayer.

Censullo welcomed all who helped with the ceremony, told what the American Legion is and does and offered a little on the true meaning of Memorial Day. “Memorial Day isn’t a day to remember all of the veterans, or to have barbecues to kick off the summer. Memorial Day is meant to honor and remember those brave men and women and the Gold Star Families who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we may all enjoy the freedoms we have today . . .”

The day’s guest speaker was Oakland County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ric Meza. Meza is a detective at the Oxford substation and is a veteran of the Iraq War, having served as a sergeant in the United States Army.

“We stand together in solemn remembrance and gratitude for the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. As a veteran and a police officer I stand before you humble for the privilege of addressing you on this sacred day.

“Memorial Day is a day of profound significance. It transcends our differences and unites us as we honor those who laid down their lives to protect the freedoms that we hold dear. It is a day to remember the valor, courage and selflessness of the fallen. Those who answered the call to serve and defend our great nation. As a veteran I can attest to the deep sense of duty and the purpose that compelled me to join the United States Armed Services. I had the honor to stand shoulder-to-should with my fellow soldiers, united by a shared commitment to protect the ideals and values that define our nation. We endured hardships, faced perils and fought for a cause greater than ourselves. And, while most of us returned home, many did not.

“Similarly as a police officer, I witness firsthand the sacrifices made by my brothers and sisters. We take an oath to serve and protect – to be the guardians of our communities. Every day we put on uniforms and face potential dangers that come with insuring the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens. We know the risks involved, yet we chose to because we are driven by a deep-rooted desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Today we honor those who are no longer with us. We remember their names. Their faces, their stories. We honor their families who bear the weight of their absence with strength, grace and resilience. We must never forget that these brave individuals, these heroes who willingly put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedoms and to preserve the peace we hold so dear. Memorial Day . . . serves as a solemn reminder that freedom is not free. It is paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of those who have gone before us. It is our duty as citizens to honor their sacrifice and preserve the legacy they have entrusted to us. To the families of the fallen, we offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support. We understand your loved ones were not just soldiers or officers, they were also sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers and close friends. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and their memories will be forever etched on our hearts. On this Memorial Day let us recommit ourselves to the principles that make America the land of the free and home of the brave . . . may God bless our fallen heroes, our veterans and all those who continue to serve and may God bless the United States of America. Thank you.”

The American Legion Junior Auxiliary then placed a wreath, before the boy scouts draped the crosses with dog tags.

After the ceremony, a short parade commenced up Washington Street, then west on Burdick to Ridgelawn Cemetery. Following a brief service there, Taps was played by recent OHS grad Drake Krawcyk and Junior Jacob Symansic and a 21-gun salute was performed by the Legion’s Honor Guard.