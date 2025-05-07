Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive returns May 10

OXFORD TWP. — United States Postal workers across the country will be participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, and Oxford mail carriers are part of the effort to help those in need.

Residents are asked to make donations by leaving out non-perishable food next to their mailbox before their letter carrier delivers mail on Saturday. The carrier and post office does the rest; sorting the food and delivering it to local food banks in the community.

Oxford residents who donate can be assured that their donations are helping people in the community – donations go to Oxford-Orion FISH. The Oxford Post Office, 52 E. Burdick St., will also accept donations this week at the post office if residents want to stop by in-person.

The drive, which is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), takes place on the second Saturday of May every year and is the largest single-day food drive in the nation, spanning 10,000 cities and townships in the United States.

In the last 30 years, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive has collected and delivered more than 1.82 billion pounds of food nationwide to people in need.