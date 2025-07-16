Annual summer market returns to Washington Square

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s annual open air summer market returned to Washington Square on July 10.

The market offers a variety of vendors offering fresh produce, health products, crafts and more from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug 14.

Adventurous Axolotl Jewelry owner Miranda Morin said while her store has a website, she makes more at markets like the one in Oxford.

“I think it’s really helpful because it’s a way that brings together (a) community, and people are here to shop,” Morin said. “So, from a small business perspective, it’s a great way to get my product out there and get people to see what I make.”

The free summer concert series also continues from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Centennial Park, just down the block, so guests can spend an evening in downtown Oxford enjoying music while perusing the market. – J.G.