Another summer storm, fewer power outages

In two weeks, two summer storms blew through the region. The last hit the Oxford/Addison late in the afternoon on July 26. While DTE Energy reported over 150,000 of their customers were without power in Southeast Michigan after the storm, fewer than 100 customers in our area were affected.

Two weeks ago, a storm knocked out power to over 1,200 customers in Addison Township. Not so, last week. “Nope,” Addison Township Fire Chief Jerry Morawski said. “Not one call due to the weather.”

Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic said, “The storm blew through quickly and we only received one call for an electrical transformer issue.”

Oxford Township resident Helga Kirkey reported, “We haven’t had power or internet since yesterday afternoon after the storm went through. We are blessed to have a whole house generator. Hope everyone else stays safe. They are saying 90% will have power by Saturday.”

She said she lives in the Baldwin/Hummer Lake Road area in the northwest corner of Oxford.

According to the online DTE Energy Outage Map on the morning after the story, about 60 customers in that area lost their power. — Don Rush



