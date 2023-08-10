Anthony Verpooten, 65

Oxford resident Anthony (Tony) R. Verpooten passed away on August 3, 2023. He was was 65-years-old, surrounded by his family and adopted son, Brent Stottlemyer.

Tony was born on August 18, 1957. He is survived by his wife Barb Verpooten and his daughter Veronica Verpooten, brother Chris Verpooten and sister Roxanne Verpooten. He always put his wife, daughter and animals first, they meant everything to him. He will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life will take place at American Legion Hall 130 East Drahner Rd., Oxford Mi. 48371 on August 20, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m.