Antonio Resendez, 83

Oxford resident Antonio Rodriquez Resendez pass away on June 9, 2021. He was 83. Tony is the beloved husband of Mary A. Resendez for 37 years; loving father of the late Michael Resendez, Mark (Kim) Resendez, Lisa (Ray) Vellucci and Christopher Cody; loving grandfather of Michael, Connor,

Kayla, Christopher II and Emma; great grandfather of Rhako and Madi. Tony was the dear brother of the late Tano (Alicia) Resendez, Pete Resendez, Paz (Mary) Resendez, Lupe (Beatrice) Resendez and Victor (Rosie) Resendez. He will be sadly missed by his daughter in laws Karen Resendez and Christine Bates as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tony loved to socialize with people everywhere he went and he made many friendships along the way. He was a very hard worker all of his life retiring from General Motors and then working many years at his landscaping business M and A Landscaping. He enjoyed playing the guitar especially with his church band at the Free Methodist Church in Oxford.

Some of the things that he loved were kids, cats, food, music, traveling, bowling and telling stories. Tony truly loved life and he will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

A funeral service is on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for a visitation from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for Tony’s medical expenses would be appreciated.