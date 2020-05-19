Are You Open For Business? Let us know.

What businesses are open in Oxford? It has been a tough two months for small businesses since the state was shut down after the COVID-19 stay home stay safe executive orders. Slowly, the Michigan governor is allowing some businesses to open. Just opening, however, isn’t enough. You have to let people know you are up and running and ready for customers’ business. We want to be a part of our business community coming back stronger, sooner rather than later.

Write us a paragraph include your biz name, how you’re open, hours, address, website and email it to Don@ShermanPublications.org

We will start posting these as we get them from the business community, to let folks know. Visitors to our website, OxfordLeader.com, can click on the button which reads, “We Are Open!” to read general business news as well as find out what businesses are open (only if they contact us!) We are not charging for this. We believe we can be a part of the solution to help small businesses like ours not just survive, we want all of us to thrive. So, to our business partners . . . Ready, set . . . and .. . go! — Don Rush.