Are you ready for some Wildcat football?

The Oxford High School varsity football players took to the field on Monday, the first day of practice of the season. The Wildcats open the season on the road against Utica Eisenhower at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29. Photos by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.
