Argene Miracle, 83

Argene C. Miracle, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 13, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1940 to Almeda and Justice Miracle and raised on a farm in Cubbage, Kentucky with his 6 brothers and a sister. He moved to Michigan at the age of 18 where he met and married his wife of 63 years Patricia Miracle. They moved to Lake Orion, MI and raised their two children Jennifer Miracle and Argene David (Maria) Miracle to be followed by grandchildren Tiffany (Robert II) Boisvert, Trisha (Colin) McKeand, Tara Voss, and Thomas Miracle and great grandchildren; Kendall, Catabrie, Lily, Ethan, Owen, Ivy, Ada, Arlo and Ana. He was actively involved in the Lake Orion Community by coaching Little League Baseball for over 15 years. After retiring from GM Truck & Bus, he also enjoyed working for Bray’s Automotive delivering parts. Argene thoroughly enjoyed chatting with all of the friends he made throughout our community, as well everywhere else. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brother Arlus Miracle and sister Charlene Dean as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Cleston, Hillary David, Kendall, John Bratcher, and Cleon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.