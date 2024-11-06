Arlene Frisch joins View Newspaper Group as Senior Account Executive

Michele Guerra promoted to Senior Account Executive

LAPEER — Leadership at View Newspaper Group is pleased to announce that Michele Guerra has been promoted to Senior Account Executive, and Arlene Frisch has joined the team as a Senior Account Executive.

Guerra first joined View Newspaper Group in 2017 as a brand specialist where she was instrumental in the growth and success of View Newspaper Group’s signature events and client branding projects. In 2022 she was promoted to marketing specialist where she has played a vital role in helping clients achieve their goals through print advertising.

“Since Michele joined our team she has been an integral part of the success of View Newspaper Group. She’s organized, highly-motivated, positive, energetic and always does what’s best for her clients. She consistently meets and exceeds her sales goals and is a team player pitching in to help wherever needed,” said View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith. “She has more than earned this promotion, and our leadership team is pleased to recognize her with a title fitting of the caliber of work she delivers each day.”

“I love working at View Newspaper Group, and while I was anxious taking on my new role of marketing specialist two years ago, it’s been a great experience, and I’ve greatly enjoyed helping our clients succeed,” said Guerra. “I truly believe I’ve found my calling and am thankful to leadership for guiding me on my path to success, and now naming me Senior Account Executive. As I continue to serve our clients by coming up with new and creative campaigns, I look forward to adding new clients to our mix and most importantly, helping business owners grow their businesses through the power of advertising in our local, trusted newspapers. Together, we can achieve any business goal.”

Frisch will work with clients to grow and strengthen their organization through marketing and branding efforts with a focus on print advertising placed throughout the locally-owned newspaper group’s 21 newspapers across the state of Michigan.

“We are more than excited to welcome Arlene to our team,” said View Newspaper Group Advertising Director Pete Clinton. “Arlene comes to View with more than three decades of experience as a top sales director in her field, and more importantly, has been an active and engaged member of the Lapeer County community for more than 35 years. We know the skill, knowledge and connections she brings to this role will benefit our entire group of newspapers, our clients and our readers.”

Frisch began her career in the insurance field in the 1980s and quickly rose through the ranks. Most recently she was a Regional Sales Director assisting clients and brokers in 15 states with their accident and employee insurance needs.

A Lake Orion native, Frisch and her husband Dave moved to Lapeer in 1986, falling in love with the community and raising their three sons here. As Frisch traveled the United States for her career, Dave began his career as a police officer, serving the Lapeer Police Dept. for 32 years before retiring as chief of police in 2022.

While Frisch said she was not ready to join her husband in retirement, she was ready for a new career path — one that would allow her more time near home and near her first grandson, Dawson David, who was born in August. When the opportunity at View Newspaper Group became available, Frisch said she knew it was the right fit.

“When Dave was chief, I really enjoyed being involved in the community, and I know how much View Newspaper Group is at the center of this community,” she said. “This new position gives me the opportunity to be back in the community.”

Frisch said working with newspaper clients will be different than working with insurance clients in some respects, but at its core, her new role is much the same and involves something she excels in — making connections.

“What I do know is how to connect with people,” she said. “I’m excited to take the skills I’ve learned in the insurance field and use those in the newspaper world … People want to work with someone they like.”

Frisch said she loves getting to know clients and helping them find solutions to their challenges. Thanks to being an avid reader and fan of View Newspaper Group publications and supporter of View Newspaper Group events, she knows the many benefits clients receive when placing their advertising message in a View Newspaper Group product or sponsoring a signature event.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to do something that interests me and uses my skillset in sales,” said Frisch. “More importantly, I’m excited to talk to clients about what View stands for in the community.”

Frisch will serve clients in all 13 counties View Newspaper Group covers including Lapeer, Genesee and Oakland counties. She can be reached at 810-614-1984 or by email at afrisch@mihomepaper.com.

“Arlene is the perfect addition to our team,” said Smith. “Her experience is so valuable when it comes to helping clients achieve their goals. She is going to do great things for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Guerra can be reached at mguerra@mihomepaper.com or 810-338-1667.

Founded in 2003, View Newspaper Group is a locally-owned, locally-connected community newspaper group covering 13 Michigan counties. As Michigan’s largest independently owned newspaper group, the company publishes 21 newspapers with print editions reaching more than 335,000 households each week, plus an additional 500,000 monthly online readers. For more information, visit mihomepaper.com or contact View Newspaper Group Brand Manager Emily Caswell at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com.