OXFORD — Oxford based artist Sara Travis finished painting a checkerboard at Washington Square last week.

Oxford DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said during a board of directors meeting on May 19 that the DDA is also looking at adding a tic tac toe grid and hop scotch location in the same area.

The service was free of charge for the DDA, and offers game options that will not blow away in the wind, according to a DDA Facebook post. – J.G.