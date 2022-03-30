Asciutto finalist for Naismith Award

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford High School senior John Asciutto is a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

Asciutto was named as one of 10 finalists for the award, which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to a male and female high school basketball player that has shown consistent performance on court and “demonstrated courage in their approach to the team, the school, the game and their community.” The two winners will be announced on April 12.

Asciutto was shot in the leg on Nov. 30 and hospitalized for his injuries. He was cleared to play for the OHS varsity basketball team after being released and played throughout the Winter 2022 season at the guard position. Asciutto also played wide receiver and strong safety for the varsity football team in the fall.

“As we evaluated the nominations and our committee ultimately selects two winners in the coming weeks, we feel it is important to recognize all 10 finalists and celebrate them as role models in their communities,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said. “John and the entire Oxford community have been in our thoughts since Nov. 30. We cannot imagine what they have had to endure. Their courage is beyond incredible.”

Jersey Mike’s will make a donation to the players’ high school basketball programs in honor of the two winners. Winners will be recognized at their school and through a video tribute shared across the Naismith Trophy and Jersey Mike’s websites and social accounts.